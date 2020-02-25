Maria Walsh MEP to visit Donegal

Maria Walsh MEP will be visiting Killybegs tomorrow, Wednesday, February 26 to engage with representatives of the local fishing industry.

Ms Walsh has been a member of the European Parliament for the Midlands–North-West constituency since July 2019.

She is a member of Fine Gael, part of the European People's Party. Outside of politics, she is known for winning the 2014 Rose of Tralee pageant

Ms Walsh will be on Arranmore Island the next day, Thursday, February 27 and will visit MODAM, Ireland's first offshore shared digital workspace as well as meeting a delegation of local fishermen.