Contact
Donegal farmers have been informed today that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has announced an amendment to the Fallen Animal Scheme for Fallen Farm Stock.
The objective of the revised scheme is to provide support for the collection and disposal of fallen bovines under 48 months (not subject to TSE testing), sheep and goats in accordance with EU Animal By-products (ABP) legislation.
In a statement the department said the importance of the animal collection service is well recognised, as it provides an essential commercial service to the farming community and wider public.
"The department acknowledges the challenges facing the sector and has engaged intensively with all stakeholders including the Animal Collector Association and farming representative groups.
"The department is confident that the amended scheme will support the sustainability and viability of the service with the aim of ensuring a continued fallen animal collection service to the farming community."
The scheme is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in line with EU State Aid legislation.
The farmer will continue to pay a fee to the animal collector in respect of the collection service provided, however the department has set maximum amounts that can be charged.
Participation by animal collectors in the amended Fallen Animal Schemes for Fallen Farm Stock is voluntary.
Further details on the scheme, maximum collection amounts and participating animal collectors are available on the DAFM website:
https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/animalhealthwelfare/fallenanimals/fallenanimalscheme2/
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.