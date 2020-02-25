Donegal road to close for two months to facilitate road upgrade work

The L1625 Lower Cranny Road at Frosses will be closed for around two months to facilitate road improvement works on the N56 Drumbeigh to Inver Road Scheme.

The road will be closed from March 3 to April 30.

Donegal County Council is assuring homeowners on the route that local access will be maintained via a diversion route in Frosses Village.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time for the duration of the works.