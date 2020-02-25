Contact

Coronavirus - Students at Derry school told to go home and 'self-isolate' after returning from affected region in Italy

Staff and students who had been on trip told to stay at home

Pupils and teachers at a County Derry school have been sent home and told to 'self-isolate' for 14 days after they recently returned from a coronavirus-struck region in Italy

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Pupils and teachers from Limavady Grammar School have been sent home after visiting a coronavirus-struck region in Italy following advice from the Public Health Agency.

In a statement to the County Derry Post, Limavady Grammar School said: “A group of Year 10 pupils recently returned from Marilleva, Italy and travelled through Bergamo, Milan Airport on Saturday 22 February 2020. 

“Following the advice of the Public Health Agency this morning all pupils and staff who travelled from Italy have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days (until 09 March) as a precautionary measure.

“This situation is fluid and may change with further advice from the Public Health Agency.”

Meanwhile, children and teachers at two other schools in Northern Ireland, Banbridge Academy and Cambridge House Grammar, have also been sent home following a ski-trip.

