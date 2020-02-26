Donegal charity shop looking for help in tracking down item of sentimental value donated by mistake

Contact
A charity is appealing for help in tracking down an item that was recently sold in its Donegal Town shop.
The item in question is a bog oak lamp that is of great sentimental value to its owner. It was given to the shop by mistake.
Animals in Need say the lamp was sold at their Donegal Town charity shop last Thursday, February 13. It is described as being of dark brown bog oak, 16 to 20 inches at the base, tapering at the top. It has a brass-coloured light fitting.
The charity is more used to reuniting lost pets with their owners but in this case, they would very much like to be able to return the lamp to the person who accidentally included it with a donation.
They are appealing to the person who bought the lamp to get in touch.
