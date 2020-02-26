Contact

Donegal TD calls on Minister to intervene ahead of Knackery strike action

Charlie McConalogue TD

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue says the acting Minister for Agriculture and his Department should engage with the Animal Collectors Association (ACA) to reach an agreement which would avoid strike action by Knackery operators across the country today. 

Deputy McConalogue commented: “The current impasse is extremely disappointing and frustrating. The acting Minister for Agriculture and Officials in his Department need to engage with ACA representatives to reach an agreement which will avoid tomorrow’s strike action.

“If a farmer has an animal who has died, as of tomorrow there will be no service available to have fallen animals collected. The farmer cannot bury the animal, so it effectively has to stay on the farm until it can be disposed of properly. Ordinarily these services would be provided by Knackeries. This may become a serious public health matter."

The Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Agriculture, Food, and the Marine said: “Most Knackeries are family run businesses. More strenuous regulations have made their job increasingly difficult. The Minister has to consider providing additional supports to ensure the viability of the industry and review the fallen animal scheme which is causing much hardship for Knackery operators.

“Knackeries are a key component in the livestock industry and this hasn’t been acknowledged by the Minister. We need the Minister and stakeholders to engage in order to resolve this dispute and ensure that there is a sustainable and viable knackery service to service livestock farmers across the country.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

