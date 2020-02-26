Donegal roads very slippery in places - a number of minor collisions reported

Contact
Hail, ice and snow are leading to treacherous conditions on many of the county's roads.
A number of minor collisions have been reported, including a car off the road at Binbane between Frosses and Glenties. This road has been reported locally as been very slippery.
Gritters were out this morning but motorists are advised to drive with caution and assume that no road is ice free.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
A roadside hedgerow near St. Johnston. The cutting of hedges from the end of February until the end of August is not permitted under the Wildlife Acts except for reasons of public health and safety.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.