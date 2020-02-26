CCPC encourages consumers across Donegal to consider switching to save on mortgage

Contact
Mortgage to Rent
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is encouraging mortgage holders across Donegal to consult its online comparison tools and step-by-step guide to mortgage switching at CCPC.ie, to ensure they are availing of the best interest rates in the market.
With the potential for significant savings to be made from switching to a lower mortgage interest rate, the CCPC is encouraging consumers across Donegal to avail of its online mortgage comparison tool, which compares the costs and benefits of alternative mortgage options, across all the major financial institutions.
All of the information and resources available from the CCPC is completely impartial and freely accessible to all consumers, to help make the process of switching as simple as possible.
For more information, visit www.ccpc.ie
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Donegal dad, Shaun Gill who is celebrating his 10th/40th Birthday with wife, Janice, son, Joshua and daughter, Amelia.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.