CCPC encourages consumers across Donegal to consider switching to save on mortgage

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is encouraging mortgage holders across Donegal to consult its online comparison tools and step-by-step guide to mortgage switching at CCPC.ie, to ensure they are availing of the best interest rates in the market.

With the potential for significant savings to be made from switching to a lower mortgage interest rate, the CCPC is encouraging consumers across Donegal to avail of its online mortgage comparison tool, which compares the costs and benefits of alternative mortgage options, across all the major financial institutions.

All of the information and resources available from the CCPC is completely impartial and freely accessible to all consumers, to help make the process of switching as simple as possible.

For more information, visit www.ccpc.ie