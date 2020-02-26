Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

ACT for Meningitis coffee morning to be held in Ballyshannon

Donegal GAA players support a very important health condition

ACT for Meningitis coffee morning to be held in Ballyshannon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A special coffee morning will be held in Ballyshannon this Saturday to raise awareness and funds for ACT for Meningitis. 

The event takes place at Maguire's Pharmacy on the Main Street.  

It takes place from 10am to 1pm and recently had the support of two well known Donegal GAA players Jamie Brennan from nearby Bundoran and Eoin McHugh from Kilcar.

Eoin McHugh is also an ambassador, having contracted the illness a number of years ago.  

ACT for Meningitis is a charity which aims to raise awareness and educate society about the signs and symptoms of meningitis while offering free support services in Ireland  to those affected by the disease.Our support service is tailored to the needs of the individual /family to find the most appropriate and beneficial service for them.  

A special raffle will also be held on the day. 

PHOTO CAPTION: Eoghan Maguire (centre), owner of Maguires Pharmacy Ballyshannon pictured with Donegal players Jamie Brennan and Eoin Mc Hugh at the launch of Meningitis day to coincide with the launch of their loyalty scheme on 29th February to raise funds and also to celebrate ONE year in business.

Also in photo staff members Martina Cleary/Kerrigan, Chloe Doherty, and Nadine Kennedy. Photo Philip Mulligan.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie