Concerns for Donegal teenagers as more dangerous social media pranks and crazes come to light

Parents in Donegal are very worried about the latest social media video crazes involving teenagers.

A particularly worrying craze comes in two forms. One version involves a teen taking several deep breaths. They then hold their breath, put their heads as far back as they can, and jerk their chest in order to knock themselves out.

The other version of this particular craze is even more frightening. It involves a second person thumping the chest of the person holding their breath in order to cause them to faint.

This is all recorded and shared on social media.

Last week, Donegal Live brought to light another dangerous craze that has become popular locally, and it seems it is still going strong.

It is a prank that has led to fears that young people will get badly hurt with reports elsewhere of teens sustaining serious head and limb injuries.

The prank involves a small group of teenagers telling another teen that they are going to jump as high as they can in the air.

But it is only the unsuspecting victim who jumps on cue. While he/she is in the air, the others then grab or kick their legs so that the victim falls heavily from a jumping position. As with the fainting craze, the entire episode is recorded and uploaded to social media.

Donegal parents are they are appealing to teenagers and children not to take part. It is believed that this prank has led to a number of serious head injuries and fatalities worldwide.

Young people are urged to use their better judgement and not to engage in any of these activities that could cause irreparable brain damage, life-changing injuries or even death.