Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Concerns for Donegal teenagers as more dangerous social media pranks and crazes come to light

Fears among parents that crazes could cause serious injury or death

Concerns for Donegal teenagers as more dangerous social media pranks and crazes come to light

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Parents in Donegal are very worried about the latest social media video crazes involving teenagers.

A particularly worrying craze comes in two forms. One version involves  a teen taking several deep breaths. They then hold their breath, put their heads as far back as they can, and jerk their chest in order to knock themselves out. 

The other version of this particular craze is even more frightening. It involves a second person thumping the chest of the person holding their breath in order to cause them to faint.

This is all recorded and shared on social media.

Last week, Donegal Live brought to light another dangerous craze that has become popular locally, and it seems it is still going strong.

It is a prank that has led to  fears that young people will get badly hurt with reports elsewhere of teens sustaining serious head and limb injuries. 

The prank involves a small group of teenagers telling another teen that they are going to jump as high as they can in the air.  

But it is only the unsuspecting victim who jumps on cue.  While he/she is in the air, the others then grab or kick their legs so that the victim falls heavily from a jumping position. As with the fainting craze, the entire episode is recorded and uploaded to social media.

Donegal parents are they are appealing to teenagers and children not to take part. It is believed that this prank has led to a number of serious head injuries and fatalities worldwide.

Young people are urged to use their better judgement and not to engage in any of these activities that could cause irreparable brain damage, life-changing injuries or even death.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie