Delight that Donegal playground has re-opened

The playground is Glenties has re-opened, much to the delight of the younger members of the community.

The management committee was forced to close the playground some months ago due to repairs needing to be done. They had hoped that its repair and maintenance would be taken over by Donegal County Council, as is the case with a number of other playgrounds in the county.

The committee has announced that repairs have now been carried out. A see-saw has also been added.

A spokesperson said: “The cost of the repair work has been covered but we do still need to raise the funds to cover the cost of the see-saw.

“Of course, half the funds raised from this Friday's X-factor night will help with the costing but if any individual or business would like to contribute directly, we would be delighted.

“The only other thing that may be required is some decent weather for the kids to enjoy the playground!”