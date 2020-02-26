Gritters on Donegal roads this afternoon with snow/ice warning in place

Contact
Donegal County Council has announced that its gritters will be in action from 4.00pm today (Wednesday).
Met Eireann’s status yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place until 12.00noon tomorrow, Thursday.
The national forecaster is warning of further showers of hail, sleet and snow leading to icy patches.
Daytime temperatures will be around 4°C to 6°C, falling as low as -2°C with a sharp frost overnight.
Light westerly winds will increase to fresh and gusty northwesterlies by Thursday morning.
Tomorrow will be cold and bright with scattered, wintry showers of rain, hail and sleet. Winds will back west to southwest during the day.
Met Eireann says the unsettled cold, wet and windy weather looks set to continue for some time.
