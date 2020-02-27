Meeting to set up new genealogy society in Donegal

Tracing your family tree can be a challenging concept but now thanks to a group of local enthusiasts, that search, particularly in the Finn Valley area, might get a little easier.

A meeting is to be held in the Glenside Business Park, Glenfinn Road, Ballybofey on Thursday next, March 5 at 7pm to explore the possibility of setting up a local genealogy group for this area.

The group will initially be set up under the auspices of the Ballybofey, Stranorlar and District Historical Society.

“We're responding to a big demand. This move has been talked about for a number of years. We receive loads of enquiries through our website and from e-mails.

“There is so much information out there we just want to be able to help people trace their roots,” said historical society secretary, Kathleen Phelan.

She added they weren't restricting themselves to one area but would of course concentrate on the Finn Valley area for the most part.

“We want to gauge the level of interest in setting up such a group and hopefully provide a point of contact for visitors and locals who are seeking information on family history.”

You can visit www.finnvalleyhistory.com and seek out the genealogy link.

You can also e-mail the historical society at basdhs@gmail.com