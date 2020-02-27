A grieving Donegal community gathers to bid farewell to much-loved father who died tragically at the weekend

Communities from Ballyshannon and Belleek will gather today (Thursday) to bid farewell to Tommy Kelly, the Cloghore man who died tragically at the weekend.

His funeral will leave his home at Rathfort Crescent, Belleek this morning to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon from 11.00am Requiem Mass. Mr Kelly will then be laid to rest in Magheramenagh Cemetery, Belleek.

Mr Kelly leaves behind his beloved daughter Eva, his partner Laura, parents Liam and Nora, brothers Willie and Pauric, sisters Vera, Anne, Celine, Chrissy, Denise and Joan, and a wide circle of extended family and friends.

Mr Kelly had been living in Belleek but was from the border area of Cloghore, Ballyshannon. As a child, he attended the nearby primary school, Rockfield NS. He was well-known in the close-knit border community.

Mr Kelly’s remains were found near the home of his parents at Cloghore on Saturday evening at around 11pm.

His untimely death has been met with much shock and grief. Since news of the tragedy filtered through on Sunday morning, people have been expressing their own sadness as well as voicing their support for his heartbroken family.

Cllr Michael McMahon (SF) said: “People are saddened and left feeling numb by this sudden tragic accident.

“Tommy comes from a respectable, well-liked family who are struggling with their grief at this sad time. To his family, partner and child, I offer my sincere condolences.

“Ar Dheis De go raibh a h'anam.”