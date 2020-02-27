Bobby Kerr urges companies big and small in Co Donegal to back Daffodil Day

Companies big and small in Co Donegal are being urged by leading businessman Bobby Kerr to play their part in supporting people affected by cancer.

The Newstalk broadcaster, who was diagnosed with head, neck and mouth cancer in 2015 and is now cancer free, is encouraging companies to host a workplace event to raise funds this Daffodil Day.

Mr Kerr said: “I know first-hand the devastating effect a cancer diagnosis has on a person and their loved ones, and how important it is to have supports available.

“Ground-breaking research and much-needed services for cancer patients, which money raised on Daffodil Day helps to fund, are used to help the thousands of us diagnosed with cancer each year.

“Businesses can play a part in raising funds this Daffodil Day by hosting a workplace fundraising event or volunteering in their local communities to sell daffodils. As well as giving back to the community, taking part in Daffodil Day is, in my experience, a real morale booster for staff,” he added.

Launching the Irish Cancer Society’s corporate appeal Mr Kerr was joined by Elizabeth Arnett, director of corporate affairs at Ulster Bank, and also by LinkedIn employee Owen Morgan. Louise O’Brien, corporate social responsibility Manager with Boots Ireland, who are the official partners of Daffodil Day, also attended the launch.

Ulster Bank will have daffodils for sale in all of their 88 branches in the Republic of Ireland, with some branches also holding fundraising events and Ulster Bank colleagues are contributing 400 volunteering hours to support Daffodil Day.

Ulster Bank’s director of corporate affairs, Elizabeth Arnett said, “We are delighted to be supporting Daffodil Day again this year. The work of the Irish Cancer Society is hugely important; it is a cause that resonates with our colleagues and customers across the country on a very personal level, and we are very glad to be able to help in raising money and awareness for Daffodil Day 2020.”

Individual employees taking initiative in their own workplaces can also have a big impact on Daffodil Day, as shown by Owen Morgan who works in LinkedIn.

The customer success manager, who lost his mum to a rare stomach cancer almost four years ago, said his employer is keen to allow him to spend time on a charity that is so close to his heart.

He said: “When my mum was ill we used the Night Nurse service for four nights which was just beyond what I could have expected. They were so warm and when my mum was at her worst, they made the best of the situation and really helped us as a family to deal with everything.”

Averil Power, chief executive of the Irish Cancer Society said more than 40,000 people each year receive a cancer diagnosis and it is something that affects every community and workplace around the country.

"That is why it is such a special opportunity for businesses both on a national and a local level to get involved with Daffodil Day and make a difference to those touched by a cancer diagnosis.

“The Irish Cancer Society relies on public donations to fund 97% of its income, and needs to raise €4m on Daffodil Day alone. This money is used to fund crucial services like our Daffodil centres, free counselling and our volunteer driver service. We want our services to be available for everyone who needs them. We simply cannot do this without the public’s support."

More than 100 companies have already signed up to supporting this year’s Daffodil Day which takes place on March 27, in partnership with Boots Ireland.