There is a lorry currently blocking the road at Glengesh (R230) between Meenaneery and Common Bridge.
Diversions are now being put in place for anyone travelling from Ardara to Carrick/Glencolmcille.
The diversion route for people travelling to Carrick/Glencolmcille from Ardara or in the opposite direction is via the N56 from Ardara into Killybegs into Carrick via R263.
This diversion will remain in place until the lorry is removed.
