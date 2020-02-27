Warning for severe winds with Storm Jorge set to hit Donegal

Two weather warnings have been issued for Donegal for the weekend ahead of the arrival of Storm Jorge (Hor-hay).

Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo. Severe winds are expected during Saturday.

The southwest winds are expected to veer west and later northwest reaching mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h. Higher wind speeds are possible in very exposed areas with an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

The warning was issued this morning and will be in place from noon on Saturday until 3am on Sunday.

A warning has also been issued for heavy rain for Friday.

The status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Munster, Connacht and Donegal.

Rainfall accumulations of 20 to 30mm expected during Friday and Saturday generally but 40 to 50 mm in parts of Kerry, with a continuing risk of flooding due to already saturated ground and elevated river levels.

The warning is valid from midnight on Friday until midnight on Saturday.