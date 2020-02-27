Parenting skills for adoptive parents in Donegal

An upcoming workshop from Barnardos Post Adoption Service in the An Clochar Primary Care Centre, Ballyshannon on March 10 will provide adoptive parents with some key additional skills that are essential in raising adopted children and teenagers.

The first of its kind in the area, the workshop will provide a welcoming and confidential space for parents to discuss any issues that might be of concern to them and is aimed at parents who have adopted children from Ireland and abroad.

Parents can expect the following issues to be discussed:managing anxiety, anger and insecurity; building self-esteem in adopted children; coping with school and homework; friendships; race/ethnicity issues; sharing background information and considering homeland visits.

The workshop takes place between 7pm-9.30pm and will cost €10.

The facilitators will be Barnardos Post Adoption Project leader, Christine Hennessey Barnardos Post Adoption Team, Galway- Anne Blaine and Denise Gordon.

You can book your place at https://www.barnardos.ie/500?aspxerrorpath=/learning-development/training/training-events-courses/2020/march/parenting-skills-for-adopted-parents-donegal-10032020.

Barnardos opened a new Post Adoption Centre in Claregalway in 2019 which is serving the Western region, the service is funded by TUSLA – Child and Family Agency.

For further information about the workshop or about the Barnardos Post Adoption service in the west contact Denise or Anne on (091) 454489.