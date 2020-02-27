Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Parenting skills for adoptive parents in Donegal

Will provide adoptive parents with some key additional skills

Parenting skills for adoptive parents in Donegal

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

An upcoming workshop from Barnardos Post Adoption Service in the An Clochar Primary Care Centre, Ballyshannon on March 10 will provide adoptive parents with some key additional skills that are essential in raising adopted children and teenagers.

The first of its kind in the area, the workshop will provide a welcoming and confidential space for parents to discuss any issues that might be of concern to them and is aimed at parents who have adopted children from Ireland and abroad.

Parents can expect the following issues to be discussed:managing anxiety, anger and insecurity; building self-esteem in adopted children; coping with school and homework; friendships; race/ethnicity issues; sharing background information and considering homeland visits.

The workshop takes place between 7pm-9.30pm and will cost €10.

The facilitators will be Barnardos Post Adoption Project leader, Christine Hennessey Barnardos Post Adoption Team, Galway- Anne Blaine and Denise Gordon.

You can book your place at https://www.barnardos.ie/500?aspxerrorpath=/learning-development/training/training-events-courses/2020/march/parenting-skills-for-adopted-parents-donegal-10032020.

Barnardos opened a new Post Adoption Centre in Claregalway in 2019 which is serving the Western region, the service is funded by TUSLA – Child and Family Agency.

For further information about the workshop or about the Barnardos Post Adoption service in the west contact Denise or Anne on (091) 454489.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie