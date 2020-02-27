Police seize weapons, three men arrested following disturbances at a funeral just across the border from Donegal

Contact
Three males, aged 17, 22 and 32, were arrested following a disturbance at a funeral in Strabane, Co. Tyrone this morning.
PSNI Superintendent Emma Bond said: “A significant proactive policing operation was in place this morning in the Melmount Road area to prevent disorder and keep people safe."
"A disturbance did break out within the church however it was quickly addressed.
"A number of dangerous weapons were seized and we are thankful to have been able to remove these items from the streets.
"We are aware of tensions between individuals who were in attendance at the funeral and I am appealing to anyone with influence to help bring about a calm resolution to the current issues.”
The scene of the incident in the Melmount Road area is less than two miles across the border from Lifford in Co. Donegal.
There was some traffic disruption in the area at the time.
