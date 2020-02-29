A unique cross marking the 1,400-year-old grave of a Catholic saint is in danger of destruction due to erosion, and the local community is seeking help to restore the icon of Ireland’s early Christian heritage.

St Mura’s Cross is carved into a slab nearly seven feet tall that marks the grave of St. Mura, the first abbot of a sixth-century monastery.

The monastery, one of Ireland’s earliest, was founded by St Colmcille less than a century after the death of St Patrick. It became a center of religion and scholarship and its surrounding settlements gave birth to the town of Fahan, where nearly 600 people live today.

A nearby gable wall must be repaired before preservation efforts on St. Mura’s Cross must begin.

“Cracks have appeared on the wall and if we don’t stabilize that it could fall. If it does, it will fall on the cross and it will be destroyed forever,” said a spokesman for the Fahan Heritage Group.

St. Mura, said to be a descendant of the Irish king Niall of the Nine Hostages, died in 645 at the age of 94. He became the patron saint of the O’Neil Clan, whose leaders were among the High Kings of Ireland. His feast day is observed March 12.

Both a Catholic church and a Church of Ireland church in the Fahan area are named for the saint.

This rare ‘slab’ type cross is generally believed to be the precursor to the typical Celtic High Crosses that people associate with Ireland.

The cross is carved on both sides with a broad interlaced ribbon design and has two figures and two birds and what appears to be an unusual Greek cross.

The symbol of the bird is a common feature in early Christian art and its symbolism is usually associated with the resurrection. The Greek inscription of ‘The Gloria’ is a version that was sanctioned at the Council of Toledo in Spain in 633.

This fact that the prayer is written in Greek is taken as evidence that a monk in residence was familiar with the Greek language and so this monastery had close links to the wider world of Christianity around the Mediterranean.

St Mura lived in the 6th century and was a relative and disciple of St Columba. He founded a monastery here for the ruling O’Neill dynasty who ruled from the nearby Grianan of Aileach.

In a unique move to help save the cross the Fahan Heritage Group will hold three collection days to take in unwanted clothes and shoes to help raise funds to continue the work of conserving the cross

Those willing to assist are asked to leave bags at Church of Ireland village hall (in middle of village) on Wednesday, March 25 from 6pm to 9pm; Friday, March 27 from 11am to 5pm and Saturday, March 28 from 11am to 5pm.