Huge interest in flood consultation event in Lifford

Some great discussions are currently taking place at the public consultation event for the Lifford Flood Relief Scheme in the Lifford Old Courthouse.

The objective of the project is to develop a flood relief scheme that is economically viable, environmentally sensitive and acceptable to the community.

The purpose of this opening public consultation event is to introduce the project team, display the process for developing the scheme, and gather valuable local knowledge from stakeholders and the public which is essential in achieving this project objective.

It will be an opportunity for stakeholders and members of the public to voice any concerns they may have and to inform how the scheme design is progressed.

A second public consultation day will be held to let stakeholders and the public know how their observations, comments and submissions were used within the scheme development process.

This is an open event and everyone is welcome.

Keep up to date with the project at www.liffordfrs.ie

Come down and meet the team and have your say.

They are available until 8pm this evening.#Lifford #Donegal