Power cut in Donegal - and more expected when Storm Jorge hits

Around 170 customers are without power in the Creeslough area this morning.

The power cut was first reported at 8.23 am. It is understood that supplies should be restored by 1.00 pm.

Meanwhile, householders and businesses in Donegal are being advised that power cuts are possible this weekend in some areas a a result of Storm Jorge on Saturday.

Strong winds and heavy rain expected.

There will be some heavy falls and a risk of hail and thunder.

During Saturday it will become very windy as the day goes on, with strong and gusty west to southwest winds and gales in the west. Highest afternoon temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

Meanwhile, according to Met Eireann today will be a cloudy day with widespread rain during the morning, and some falls of sleet or hill snow possible during the early morning. There will be some heavy falls bringing a risk of localised flooding. Becoming drier for a time during the afternoon, before another band of rain extends from the southwest this evening.

It will remain cold until later in the evening, with afternoon temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees. Fresh to strong and gusty south to southeast winds will veer southwesterly through the day.





