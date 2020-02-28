Funeral takes place of young Donegal boy who tragically died in accident

Contact
The funeral has taken place of Dylan Kelly, who tragically died last week.
Dylan Kelly (11) died on Sunday afternoon in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast after being struck by a van on a road close to his home last Friday afternoon.
The collision occurred at around 5.30pm on Slavery Road on the outskirts of the town.
The Scoil Íosagáin fifth-class student was with another boy when he was struck.
It is understood a local nurse attended the scene within minutes. Dylan was taken at first to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry before being moved to Belfast where he passed away.
His family moved to the town in recent years from Dublin. He was the eldest of four children - two brothers and an infant sister.
A guard of honour met the horse drawn hearse at the entrance of St Mary's Oratory.
