Co Donegal, are you ready to put your baking skills to the test? On April 3, the Great Irish Bake for Temple Street will return once again to raise funds for our little patients! #GreatIrishBake

Temple Street Ambassador Rosie Connolly was joined by some little Temple Street bakers to celebrate the launch of this year’s Great Irish Bake for Temple Street taking place on April 3, proudly supported by Gem.

Each year Temple Street Foundation – which is part of the Children’s Health Foundation family - holds the much-loved Great Irish Bake campaign, encouraging people in Co Donegal and all around the country to host their own bake sale to raise some much needed dough for Temple Street. These funds will help provide essential equipment that will have a real impact for our little heroes at Temple Street.

It’s a piece of cake to register for the Great Irish Bake, and the perfect opportunity to get together at home, work, school or within your community to be part of one of the biggest baking events of the year, and all for a good cause! You can join others all over Ireland taking part in the Great Irish Bake, raising vital and life-saving funds for sick children in Temple Street.

Great Irish Bake Ambassador Rosie Connolly says: “I was thrilled to be chosen as the Ambassador for this year’s Great Irish Bake. I had my own experience with Temple Street when my son broke his leg, and I have seen first hand how incredible the staff are. Hosting your own Great Irish bake is a great opportunity to have some fun with friends, family, and colleagues, whilst also doing something special for sick children in Temple Street.”

If you register by the 13th March, you’ll be in with a chance to win an exclusive hamper containing all your baking essentials, kindly sponsored by Gem. Register now online at www.templestreet.ie/greatirishbake

Denise Fitzgerald, chief executive of Temple Street Foundation says:

“Each year Temple Street cares for over 147,000 sick children in the hospital. Every donation we receive, no matter how big or small, goes towards providing essential equipment and supports for our little heroes and their families at Temple Street. Gem has been a kind supporter of the Great Irish Bake throughout 2019, and we are pleased to have them on board once again this year!”

Dan Byrne, marketing & NPD executive at Gem Pack Foods comments, “We are delighted to return for another year of supporting the Great Irish Bake for Temple Street. The tradition of baking in the home is rooted in Irish culture, and we are encouraging people to expand that tradition into workplaces, schools and sports clubs and host a bake sale on April 3 to help support this fantastic cause.”

You can join Temple Street’s Great Irish Bake on Friday, April 3, by registering online at www.templestreet.ie/greatirishbake today!

Did we mention that you will receive a free party pack to kit out your bake sale in style? As well as an exclusive Great Irish Bake Recipe book with scrumptious recipes to choose from, there’s something for everyone!

So what are you waiting for? Ready, steady, bake!