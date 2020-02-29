Ballintra residents and businesses set to benefit from more reliable supply of drinking water

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, is set to commence works in Ballintra along Main Street to ensure a more reliable supply of drinking water for local customers with reduced leaks and improved water pressure and quality.

This water mains placement works will involve the decommissioning and replacement of approximately 300 metres of problematic cast iron water mains with modern, high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes.

The works are part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme which will reduce the high level of leakage across the country by fixing or replacing ageing water mains.

This contract is being carried out by Farran’s Construction Limited and is scheduled to start week commencing this coming Monday, March 2. The works are scheduled to be completed by late April.

These works will also deliver cost savings for Irish Water by delivering an improved water network operation that will require less maintenance in the future.

Explaining Irish Water’s leakage reduction programme, regional lead, Declan Cawley, said Irish Water is committed to safeguarding the water supply for customers in Ballintra.

"These works will involve the decommissioning and replacement of approximately 300 metres of cast iron water mains along Main Street. The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply and where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

"The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs. Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers.

"Traffic management will be in place during this time. Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times," he said.

He added Irish Water regrets any inconvenience these necessary water network improvements may cause and would like to thank local residents and businesses for their cooperation in delivering these essential works which will bring a more reliable water supply to the local community.

Residents and businesses in the area to benefit from the planned improvements have been notified and customers can phone Irish Water on 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project.

Details of work in the area will be updated regularly on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website at https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/

Further information on Irish Water’s leakage reduction programme is also available on the Irish Water website www.water.ie.