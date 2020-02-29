Severe Weather Warning for wind in Donegal this evening

Buckle up and brace yourself for more bad weather this afternoon as a severe weather warning for wind has been issued by Met Eireann for Donegal this afternoon.

Reports have been coming in around the county of high winds, rain and some snow showers, all of which are causing disruption to the normal Saturday routines.

Severe winds associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-Hay) will continue until 11pm tonight.

South-west winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110km/h to 130km/h at times through the rest of the period.

Winds will gradually ease from the south through the evening as the storm centre drifts away north-eastwards. There continues to be an elevated risk of coastal flooding.



Event: Severe Wind warning

Severity: Orange

Affected Areas: Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare





