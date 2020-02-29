Gritters in Donegal set to be out again as county continues to feel the chill

Contact
Road gritters will be called into action tonight
Gritters in Donegal set to be out on the roads again as tempoeratures across the county continue to drop.
Met Eireann has also predicted high woinds so unless your journey is absolutely necessary, stay indoors.
The council's gritters kick into action around 9pm and the following routes will be covered:
02: National Primary Central
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes
Assume that no road is ice free.
