Gritters in Donegal set to be out again as county continues to feel the chill

Gritters in Donegal set to be out on the roads again as tempoeratures across the county continue to drop.

Met Eireann has also predicted high woinds so unless your journey is absolutely necessary, stay indoors.

The council's gritters kick into action around 9pm and the following routes will be covered:

02: National Primary Central

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

09: Cill Ulta East

12: Binswilly

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes

Assume that no road is ice free.