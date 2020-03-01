Donegal homes without electricity following Storm Jorge

Around 400 homes and businesses are still without power following Storm Jorge which brought strong, damaging winds to Donegal on Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday.

The premises affected are in Bundoran, Ballyshannon, Glenties, Cullion and Stranorlar.

Power has already been restored to thousands more customers, thanks to the efforts of ESB crews who have been on high alert since Saturday morning.

Among the worst hit areas was Donegal Town, where close to 1,000 customers were without power on Saturday morning. Some businesses were forced to close until power was restored, a big blow given that it was a particularly busy trading time with people getting in early to get their shopping done before the worst of the storm hit.

ESB Networks is estimating that power will restored across the county by early afternoon.

Meanwhile, people are advised to watch for damaged power lines and to ensure that fallen branches or trees are not in contact with live electricity wires.

Anyone who wishes to report a fault or damage can call 1850 372 999.