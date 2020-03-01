Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Markings on whale stranded on Donegal beach tell tale of great battles 8, 000 feet below the surface

A lot to be learned from markings and condition of the whale

Sperm Whale Cruit Island

Photo: Donegal IWDG Facebook

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A sperm whale measuring almost 10 metres  in length has been found stranded on a Donegal beach, and it has tales to tell.

The Donegal branch of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) believe the stranding on Cruit Island is interesting for a number of reasons.

Firstly, the sperm whale is female. Females are not usually seen at this latitude. They usually remain with their calves at the Azores, with only the adult males making the journey north to the Arctic Circle.

Another exciting discovery was the presence of squid ring marks all over the whales body.

According to Donegal IWDG: "This is totally natural but very interesting to see up close. These animals feed mostly on large squid and must have great battles at depths of up to 8000ft."

Also worth noting was the condition of the whale's teeth. They are well worn, suggesting an older animal. Given that these animals can live for more than 100 years, she could have been around for a very long time. 

These magnificent animals face threats from oil and gas exploration, noise pollution, ship strikes and plastic ingestion. It would therefore be nice to think that this female may well have lived out her natural life before reaching her final resting place on the Donegal shore.

People are advised to reporting strandings to the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group at iwdg.ie or to the Donegal branch via its Facebook page Donegal IWDG

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie