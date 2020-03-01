Is this Donegal church your idea of a dream home or business? Your prayers may well have been answered!

Contact
Old church conversions are not unusual in other countries, but the opportunity to do so in Donegal doesn’t come around very often.
This beautiful church build around 1870 could well be someone’s idea of a dream home or business premises. The pews have been removed from inside but little else has been done, making it a blank canvas for new owners.
On the market at €65,000, it would obviously require further investment. But for those with an interest in obtaining a unique, historical property, this is a rare opportunity.
The church is located on a 0.56 acre site at the Diamond, Castlefin.
According to the listing on Martin McGowan Properties, the deconsecrated church appears to have sound basic structure. It has decent road frontage, beautiful mature trees to the front, electricity and water on site.
Among its features are: gabled breakfront to entrance facade; dressed stone plinth; cut stone stepped diagonal buttresses to all elevations; chamfered lancet windows with latticed stain glazing; original slate roof; ornate mouldings; wooden beams to ceiling; wooden pulpit and altar area.
There is a 6.6m high ceiling and eight large lancet stain glass windows, four to each side, as well as decorative cornicing and solid wood beams.
Potential uses include a restaurant, creative space, bespoke dwelling, funeral home or apartments, subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.
This sale is not conditional on planning. The church is being sold as seen.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.