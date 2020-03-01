Is this Donegal church your idea of a dream home or business? Your prayers may well have been answered!

Old church conversions are not unusual in other countries, but the opportunity to do so in Donegal doesn’t come around very often.

This beautiful church build around 1870 could well be someone’s idea of a dream home or business premises. The pews have been removed from inside but little else has been done, making it a blank canvas for new owners.

On the market at €65,000, it would obviously require further investment. But for those with an interest in obtaining a unique, historical property, this is a rare opportunity.

The church is located on a 0.56 acre site at the Diamond, Castlefin.

According to the listing on Martin McGowan Properties, the deconsecrated church appears to have sound basic structure. It has decent road frontage, beautiful mature trees to the front, electricity and water on site.

Among its features are: gabled breakfront to entrance facade; dressed stone plinth; cut stone stepped diagonal buttresses to all elevations; chamfered lancet windows with latticed stain glazing; original slate roof; ornate mouldings; wooden beams to ceiling; wooden pulpit and altar area.

There is a 6.6m high ceiling and eight large lancet stain glass windows, four to each side, as well as decorative cornicing and solid wood beams.

Potential uses include a restaurant, creative space, bespoke dwelling, funeral home or apartments, subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.

This sale is not conditional on planning. The church is being sold as seen.