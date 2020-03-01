Coast Guard had to rescue two surfers while Storm Jorge battered the north west coast

The R118 helicopter had to be deployed to rescue two surfers from the sea while Storm Jorge hammered the north west coast.

The Irish Coast Guard responded to a call after two surfers got into difficulty off Sligo on Saturday. The pair were brought safely to shore and handed over to the National Ambulance Service.

Recent storms have seen a surge in surfers travelling from across Europe to the Donegal and Sligo coast to take on the challenge of the huge waves.

Saturday's rescue has led to much outrage locally that these and other surfers would put the Coast Guard personnel at risk by being out on the water during the status orange storm warning.

The Coast Guard issued a statement saying: "We strongly advice the public to avoid coastal activities during storm conditions."

















