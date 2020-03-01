Coast Guard had to rescue two surfers while Storm Jorge battered the north west coast

Contact
The R118 helicopter had to be deployed to rescue two surfers from the sea while Storm Jorge hammered the north west coast.
The Irish Coast Guard responded to a call after two surfers got into difficulty off Sligo on Saturday. The pair were brought safely to shore and handed over to the National Ambulance Service.
Recent storms have seen a surge in surfers travelling from across Europe to the Donegal and Sligo coast to take on the challenge of the huge waves.
Saturday's rescue has led to much outrage locally that these and other surfers would put the Coast Guard personnel at risk by being out on the water during the status orange storm warning.
The Coast Guard issued a statement saying: "We strongly advice the public to avoid coastal activities during storm conditions."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.