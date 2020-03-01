Donegal woman trekking to Everest Base Camp in memory of her beloved grandmother

A Donegal woman is taking on an epic 14-day trek in memory of her grandmother.

Glenda McGinty daughter of Joyce and John Cooke, Donegal Town is trekking to Everest Base Camp. Her grandmother Janie died 15 years ago, but Ms McGinty always wanted to do something special to mark the wonderful relationship they had.

The trip is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Society.

A final fundraising event is being held locally before the trip itself which takes place next month. Everyone is invited to come along to a coffee morning in the Church of Ireland Hall, Donegal Town on Saturday, March 7 from 11.00am to 3.00pm.

Ms McGinty said: “This will be a tough challenge in extreme conditions. So please if you could kindly support this fundraiser I’d be very grateful.

“Thank you for your kind support.”