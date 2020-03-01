Donegal woman trekking to Everest Base Camp in memory of her beloved grandmother

Contact
A Donegal woman is taking on an epic 14-day trek in memory of her grandmother.
Glenda McGinty daughter of Joyce and John Cooke, Donegal Town is trekking to Everest Base Camp. Her grandmother Janie died 15 years ago, but Ms McGinty always wanted to do something special to mark the wonderful relationship they had.
The trip is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Society.
A final fundraising event is being held locally before the trip itself which takes place next month. Everyone is invited to come along to a coffee morning in the Church of Ireland Hall, Donegal Town on Saturday, March 7 from 11.00am to 3.00pm.
Ms McGinty said: “This will be a tough challenge in extreme conditions. So please if you could kindly support this fundraiser I’d be very grateful.
“Thank you for your kind support.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.