Driver in Donegal caught doing 168km/h in strong winds and rain during Storm Jorge

A motorist was arrested after being caught driving at 168km/h in Donegal.
Buncrana Roads Policing Unit made the detection on Saturday night on the N13 Derry to Letterkenny Road.
Donegal Gardaí say the weather was very wet with strong winds at the time and driving conditions were hazardous.
The driver was arrested and will be brought before the court in the coming weeks.
