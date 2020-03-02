€7,000 prize fund for women in farming awards - applicants from Donegal now being sought

A prize fund of €7,000 is on offer - to be shared between two winners and two runners up - at the 2020 Women & Agriculture Awards.

Women engaged in agriculture in Donegal are now being asked to submit applications for the competition which has just been launched by Irish Country Living.

Applicants should detail their role in agriculture and showcase their innovation and explain how this novel idea or initiative came about.

There are two award categories

- Innovation on farm award which requires a woman who has successfully implemented technical or managerial innovations on the family farm.

- Innovation in agriculture and food award, where the winner will be a woman who has developed a novel idea, initiative or campaign from within the agriculture and food sector.

The awards aim to celebrate women in agriculture who are championing innovation both on farm and in the agriculture and food sector.

Commenting on the awards, Irish Country Living Editor Amii McKeever said: “The contribution of women to the farm business often goes unrecognised. This is why Irish Country Living, supported by FBD insurance, are once again holding the Women & Agriculture Awards. These awards give us an opportunity to shine a light on the dedication, resilience and ingenuity that women in Irish farming communities demonstrate year in year out.”

Entry forms are available from www.irishcountryliving.ie or by calling 01 4199578.

The awards are a joint venture between the Irish Farmers Journal and FBD Insurance, and take place every second year and the previous winner of the Innovation on farm category was Maria Flynn of Ballymakenny Farm Produce. This award was in recognition of the work Maria had put into saving her family’s farm.

Looking back to her win in 2018, Maria told Irish Country Living: “It was so fantastic to win. I was completely and utterly blown away. It was amazing to see what all of these women were doing on their farms and all across the country – but they don’t realise they’re innovating. They’re finding solutions and keeping their family above water – that’s what I was doing.”