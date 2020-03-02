Ice and hail on Donegal roads this morning and strong winds expected later

Donegal County Council's gritters have been in action since 5.00am, with a snow and ice warning over night.

Frost and ice will be slow to clear this morning. It will be a cold day with a moderate to fresh westerly winds bringing a mix of sunshine and showers. The showers will turn wintry at times with a risk of hail and thunder in temperatures of 4° to 5°C.

Showers will become prolonged by this evening and westerly winds will reach gale force along the Donegal coast. Overnight temperatures will range from -1° to 2°C with frost and ice forming.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday with showers becoming more frequent in the afternoon and moderate westerly winds increasing to fresh northwesterly.