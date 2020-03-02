Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Watch: Emotional tribute to late Donegal mother from son in America

Heartfelt rendition of mother's favourite song at month's mind Mass

Watch: Emotional tribute to late Donegal mother from son in America

The late Margaret Grindel from Stranorlar

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

A Stranorlar man has sent a heartfelt tribute via Facebook to mark his mother's passing just a month ago. Denis Grindel is a member of the Choir of Man troupe that is currently touring America. The late Margaret Grindel passed away following a short illness. She was a most popular lady and as a former teacher at St Columba's College, Stranorlar, had influenced so many young people in a positive way throughout her career.

Denis wrote: "A month ago today we lay mum to rest. It's her anniversary months mind mass back home but I can’t be there as I’m with work in America but I wanted to commemorate the day with this song. It was one of mum's favourites and we sang it by her graveside. With the help of my friends from The Choir Of Man we put together this arrangement."

His post added:

"Forever in my heart Mum.

“We’ll kneel and pray there for the ones who have gone, and hope that they’re proud of their wandering son”

Mrs Grindel's month's mind Mass was held yesterday, Sunday, in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie