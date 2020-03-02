People living in Donegal still have the lowest income in the State

People living in Donegal still have less disposable income than those living in any other county in the country.

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show the disposable income per person in Donegal was €15,662 in 2017.

The latest figures show that people living in Donegal continue to earn significantly less than other parts of the country.

Donegal’s figure for 2017 was average disposable income is 24% lower than the State average of €20,714.

The county is €1,677 below Roscommon, the next lowest county.

People in Dublin have 15% more disposable income than the rest of the country, the figures show, with €23,864. The average disposable income in the capital is more than a third higher that Donegal’s.

Donegal has had the lowest disposable income per person every year since the figures were first compiled in 2005.

In neighbouring counties Sligo had an average disposable income of €18,451 in 2017 and Leitrim’s figure was €18,115.

The Border region with €17,051was lowest among the eight regions at 18% below the State average. The West region with €18,306 was the second lowest in 2017 at 11.7% below the State average of €20,714.

Dublin, Limerick, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow are the only counties where per capita disposable income exceeded the State average in 2017 with Cork, Tipperary, Westmeath and Laois just below.