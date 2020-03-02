Contact

Funeral held of noted Donegal actor-director Terry O'Doherty

Highly respected and much admired exponent on the local drama circuit

Sad passing of noted Lifford actor-director Terry O'Doherty

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Veteran actor, director and founder of The Lifford Players, Terry O'Doherty has passed away.

A highly respected and much admired exponent on the local drama circuit, he was universally regarded as one of the best in this field.

From modest beginnings, the Lifford Players have gone on to make their mark at so many levels including winning local, regional and national awards.

It all began back in 1952 when Mr O’Doherty and some work colleagues in the County House and other places of work in Lifford formed a drama group calling themselves, naturally enough, ‘The Lifford Players’. Little did they think then that the group would still be flourishing some 68 years later!

Over that time many names and faces have shared their talents on and off stage whether it was acting, production, set-building/designing, organising venues, people and places for festivals, performances or rehearsals.
As the Lifford Players developed and grew so too did their repertoire and influences thanks mainly to Mr O'Doherty.

These extended from the likes of George Shiels, Sean O’Casey, Gerard Healy, Hugh Leonard, Lady Gregory to John B Keane, M. J. Molloy and of course the inimitable Brian Friel to name but a few.

Mr O’Doherty was buried following Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Clonleigh, Lifford on Sunday where Fr Michael Carney,PP Ramelton, officiated.

He is survived by his children Anne, Aidan, John, Paula, Mura and Eileen and a wide circle of family friends and relatives.

