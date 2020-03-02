Contact

Confirmed: Chris MacManus to replace Matt Carthy as MEP

Confirmed: Sligo's Chris MacManus to replace Matt Carthy as MEP

Sligo Councillor Chris MacManus (SF) has confirmed he replaced Matt Carthy as MEP in the European Parliament.

Chris MacManus stood down from the General Election this year to allow Martin Kenny the run of the Sligo, Leitrim, south Donegal and north Roscommon constituency.  It was reported at that time that the popular and longstanding politician would be rewarded for that move with a place in Brussels.

MacManus was an election agent for Matt Carthy in May 2014.

In a statement today he said: "Last Thursday, I signed the paperwork to fill his vacancy in the European Parliament and this was confirmed on Friday afternoon in Iris Oifiguil. This morning I announced my intention to resign from this council in the next few days.

"I am humbled, honoured and proud to be asked to carry the flag on behalf of Sinn Féin in Brussels.

"The learning curve will be steep but on issues such as the fallout from Brexit for our island, especially related to upcoming trade talks or the need to stand resolute with farming families and rural communities who face uncertainty due to potential cuts to payments in any proposed EU budget or indeed the need to address the regional imbalance favouring the East Coast, my voice will be loud.

"On a personal level, as someone who has worked in the Peace and Reconciliation for many, many years I hope to use this role to engage with the many hundreds of EU peace funded projects along the border corridor. Onwards and Upwards."

