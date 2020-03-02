Royal visit to Ireland - but Donegal is not part of the itinerary

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to visit Ireland this week as part of a whistle-stop tour of Ireland.

Tomorrow, the visit will be concentrated in Dublin city centre, including Aras an Uachtarain, The Garden of Remembrance, Government Buildings and the Guinness Store House.

On Wednesday, the visit will include locations in Temple Bar, Prosperous Co. Kildare, Grange, Co. Meath and Howth, Co. Dublin.

On Thursday, the visit will include Galway city centre and a local GAA club.

Traffic restrictions for the visit will be kept to the minimum required.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will arrive and depart at Dublin Airport. Normal operations will continue at Dublin Airport at all times.

The public can expect temporary rolling road closures, to facilitate security escorts over the course of the visit in the locations above. Any impact on the public will be localised and minimal.

Their agenda, while still under wraps, will focus on meet and greets with inspiring everyday people, highlighting charitable causes and ongoing work with young people and mental health.

Paul Kelly CEO of Failte Ireland said the visit is also an opportunity to show case Ireland at it's best as well as a chance to boost local tourism with the UK post Brexit.

“Trips such as these attract huge media attention so all eyes will be on Ireland, giving us amazing exposure abroad and highlighting our rich and diverse offering in Dublin, Kildare and Ireland's Ancient East and the Wild Atlantic Way,” he said.

Meanwhile extra security measures will have to be put in place for the visit.

As second in line to the throne Prince William and future queen Kate will require a high level operation of security for their visit.

The Emergency Response Unit will be responsible for driving the royal duo around and there will be temporary road closures to accommodate an ease of passage.

It has been reported also that for royal walkabouts Garda sniper teams will be in place on rooftops.

The total cost of the visit is estimated at being in the region of €1 million.

During the three-day tour, The Duke and Duchess will learn about local organisations working to support and empower young people and projects which provide opportunities to help them develop important life skills.