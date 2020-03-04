The sea massively impacts life in Donegal so everyone is encouraged to submit to draft marine plan

The sea plays an enormous part in the lives of people in Donegal and that is why everyone is encouraged to help shape marine planning for the future.

The Draft National Marine Planning Framework is now at the public consultation stage. It is relevant to everyone who engages with the sea in any way. That includes people who make their living from marine-based activities, such as fishermen and those involved in aquaculture and seaweed harvesting.

There are also many people involved in the leisure industry whose income depends on the sea, from adventure activities to boat charters and tours.

The tourism industry in Donegal is heavily based on the county’s stunning coastal scenery and marine heritage.

This Draft National Marine Planning Framework is relevant to those who take part in watersports and water-based activities for fitness, competition or recreation.

Environmental interests, green energy generation and climate change strategies also have a bearing on future marine planning.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy (Ind) told the Donegal Post: “I would encourage everyone to get involved and to make a submission. What is being said now in the public consultation process will form the basis of future plans, so this is the time for people to have their say. This is not just about fishing or about any one port. We are talking about the entire coastline and about what is happening offshore. This affects the whole country.”

As part of the public consultation process, a number of events are taking place around the country. One such meeting took place in Killybegs on Monday evening.

Among those represented were Killybegs Fishermens’ Organisation (KFO), representatives from the aquaculture industry and those involved in renewable energy such as offshore wind and ocean-generated energy.

They raised a number of concerns, including current challenges faced by the aquaculture industry. The difficulty in obtaining foreshore licencing was raised, with the main problems cited as having to deal with more than one department and the lack of fluidity in the process.

Questions were also asked as to whether offshore wind turbines would impact negatively on the local fishing fleet. Though on the other hand, it was suggested that because the boats couldn’t fish close to the turbines, it might in fact help spawning.

Cllr Kennedy called for more investment in piers and harbours around the country.

“Only six main fishery harbours are currently getting funding for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine,” she said. “You have other piers that are being washed away because investment is not getting through. We have to get the finance right.”

The Draft Marine Planning Framework is being overseen by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

Cllr Kennedy said: “You need planning permission for development on land and you are going to need it at sea too. That is why this is coming under the department with responsibility for planning.”

Anyone who would like to find out more or who wishes to make a submission can get further information at www.marineplan.gov.ie

The closing date for receipt of submissions is April 9 at 3.00pm.