Rory's Stories star visits Donegal school

Top Irish comedian Rory O'Connor was a guest at a Donegal school this week.

O'Connor, of Rory's Stories fame, visited staff and pupils at Rosses Community School where he delivered a positive talk.

On a post on his popular Facebook page, Rory said: "Great to spend the day in the beautiful Dungloe, Co Donegal, sharing my story with the pupils of the Rosses community school. The principle John Gorman asked me to come up and talk to the students.

"They do things a little different to most schools. You're not judged by the four walls of a classroom or by spelling or algebra, life is much bigger than that.

"Certain people will excel in school and some people simply won't. When I was in school you were either smart or stupid. End of.

"This is so far away from the truth and kids need to be told this everyday, build confidence in them, help them fulfill their destiny, everyone is different.

"I struggled big time in school, so I'm very passionate about telling my story and hope students don't let the education system define them. Everyone has huge potential and should be encouraged to persue that."

O'Connor has proved a hit on social media in recent years with his comedy skits about everyday life and the GAA. The popular comedian also uses his social media platforms to promote good mental health and encourages people who are struggling to seek help.