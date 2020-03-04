Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Rory's Stories star visits Donegal school

Top comedian delivers positive talk to pupils

Rory's Stories Donegal

Rory speaking to Rosses Community School pupils.

Reporter:

Rory Mooney

Top Irish comedian Rory O'Connor was a guest at a Donegal school this week.

O'Connor, of Rory's Stories fame, visited staff and pupils at Rosses Community School where he delivered a positive talk.

On a post on his popular Facebook page, Rory said: "Great to spend the day in the beautiful Dungloe, Co Donegal, sharing my story with the pupils of the Rosses community school. The principle John Gorman asked me to come up and talk to the students.

"They do things a little different to most schools. You're not judged by the four walls of a classroom or by spelling or algebra, life is much bigger than that.

"Certain people will excel in school and some people simply won't. When I was in school you were either smart or stupid. End of.

"This is so far away from the truth and kids need to be told this everyday, build confidence in them, help them fulfill their destiny, everyone is different.

"I struggled big time in school, so I'm very passionate about telling my story and hope students don't let the education system define them. Everyone has huge potential and should be encouraged to persue that."

O'Connor has proved a hit on social media in recent years with his comedy skits about everyday life and the GAA. The popular comedian also uses his social media platforms to promote good mental health and encourages people who are struggling to seek help.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie