Fisheries Officers wanted to protect and develop fisheries resource in Donegal

Inland Fisheries Ireland has launched a recruitment campaign for seasonal fisheries officers in Donegal.

The positions will see the successful applicants support the development and maintenance of Ireland’s fisheries resource during the summer period. There are numerous roles available across six operational districts.

The roles are available on a six month basis with contracts commencing from Monday, May 11 and training provided to all new recruits.

Interviews will take place on April 1-2.

The locations for the new positions will be based across the country in the following districts:

North Western River Basin District– Letterkenny, County Donegal; Ballyshannon, County Donegal; Clady Crolly, Gweedore, County Donegal; Cavan, County Cavan.

Dr Ciaran Byrne, CEO of Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “I am delighted to invite applications for these seasonal positions which will support the ongoing conservation, maintenance and protection of the fisheries resource.

"These Fisheries Officers will play a critical role in developing, protecting and conserving Ireland’s precious natural fisheries resource and this additional support on the ground during the busy summer period is vital.”

Roisin Bradley, Head of HR at Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “We are looking for applicants who are passionate about developing and protecting our fisheries resource, have an appreciation for the natural environment and who have excellent interpersonal skills.

"Our Fisheries Officers are at the heart of the work which we do as custodians of this precious resource and we look forward to welcoming the new members to our team in the spring.”

The closing date for applications is Monday, March 16. Applicants should be available for interview on April 1-2 with a start date on Monday, May 11.

To find out more about the roles and how to apply, visit www.fisheriesireland.ie/ careers.