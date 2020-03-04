Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Fisheries Officers wanted to protect and develop fisheries resource in Donegal

Applications now open for seasonal Fisheries Officers recruitment campaign

Fisheries Officers wanted to protect and develop fisheries resource in Donegal

Christine Meehan, Carl Owens and Steven McKenna.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Inland Fisheries Ireland has launched a recruitment campaign for seasonal fisheries officers in Donegal.

The positions will see the successful applicants support the development and maintenance of Ireland’s fisheries resource during the summer period. There are numerous roles available across six operational districts.

The roles are available on a six month basis with contracts commencing from Monday, May 11 and training provided to all new recruits.

Interviews will take place on April 1-2.

The locations for the new positions will be based across the country in the following districts:

North Western River Basin District– Letterkenny, County Donegal; Ballyshannon, County Donegal; Clady Crolly, Gweedore, County Donegal; Cavan, County Cavan.

Dr Ciaran Byrne, CEO of Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “I am delighted to invite applications for these seasonal positions which will support the ongoing conservation, maintenance and protection of the fisheries resource.

"These Fisheries Officers will play a critical role in developing, protecting and conserving Ireland’s precious natural fisheries resource and this additional support on the ground during the busy summer period is vital.” 

Roisin Bradley, Head of HR at Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “We are looking for applicants who are passionate about developing and protecting our fisheries resource, have an appreciation for the natural environment and who have excellent interpersonal skills.

"Our Fisheries Officers are at the heart of the work which we do as custodians of this precious resource and we look forward to welcoming the new members to our team in the spring.” 

The closing date for applications is Monday, March 16. Applicants should be available for interview on April 1-2 with a start date on Monday, May 11.

To find out more about the roles and how to apply, visit www.fisheriesireland.ie/ careers.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie