Donegal ‘on par’ – at Rheingolf in Düsseldorf

Our world-class golf was highlighted over the weekend at Rheingolf in Düsseldorf – Europe’s largest exhibition for golf travel and equipment which attracts golf professionals and enthusiasts from around Germany. Six Irish golf and tourism operators – including Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort – joined Tourism Ireland at Rheingolf, to promote and sell our world-class golf.

Germany is our third-largest source of visitors and in 2019 we welcomed an estimated 764,000 tourists from Germany to the island of Ireland, who spent around €469 million during their time here.

“Our presence at Rheingolf was an excellent opportunity to promote Donegal and Ireland’s world-class golf in Germany,” said Peter Nash, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Central Europe.

“Golf is the world’s largest sports-related travel market and Tourism Ireland is working hard to drive home the message that a golfing holiday in Ireland is about much more than a round of 18 holes – the combination of our world-class golf and our unique brand of hospitality plays a key role in attracting German golfers to visit.”