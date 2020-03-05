Donegal planners give thumbs up to Letterkenny IT's major green energy project

Contact
A greener future...Letterkenny Institute of Technology
Donegal Co. Council has given the green light for a major new project at Letterkenny Institute of Technology.
Planners have granted planning permission - subject to a number of conditions - to construct a biomass heat centre.
The proposed new facility will use wood chips or pellets and will reduce the third level institution’s current dependence on fossil fuels such as oil and liquid petroleum gas (LPG).
Biomass is already used as a heating source in a number of other major premises in the town, including the Aura Leisure Centre, Radisson Blu Hotel and Mount Errigal Hotel.
Plans for a biomass centre were first lodged back in 2013.
At the time, there were a number of objections from local residents, amid concerns about emissions from a chimney, and claims that such a building would be unsuitable in a largely residential area and that it would not enhance the appearance of the area.
Under the revised plans, the location of the planned new building has been modified “in order to allow for the future extension to the LYIT Campus Building” and “greenway route”.
Consequently, the original 83 car parking spaces included in the original plans have now been removed.
As part of the planning conditions, archaeological monitoring will be carried out during the excavation works. If archaeological material is “shown to be present” then an Archaeological Impact Statement will be required.
The planning permission is valid until April, 2024.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.