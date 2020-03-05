Contact

New Managing Editor at Iconic Newspapers in Donegal and also Donegal Live

Chris Ashmore has been appointed managing editor in Donegal for Iconic Newspapers, owner of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press, Donegal Now, Inish Times and the Donegal Live website.

Michael Daly (pictured below), who has served the Donegal Democrat for almost 35 years, most recently as editor-in-chief, has stepped down from that role but will continue to write for the Democrat.

“Michael has been a big part of the Democrat story for almost four eventful decades in Donegal life and he has made a very significant contribution to local journalism in that time,” said Alan English, group editorial director of Iconic Newspapers.

Michael Daly

And he added: “Michael was a reporter when Donegal’s footballers won the All-Ireland in 1992 and he had been promoted to the editor’s chair when they did it again in 2012 – triumphs that resulted in huge sales for the Democrat.”

Chris Ashmore (pictured below) joined the Democrat back in May 1987 as a junior reporter in the Ballyshannon office, before moving to Letterkenny office later that year, remaining with the paper for another 13 years.

Chris Ashmore

He subsequently edited the Letterkenny Post and until recently was group sports editor of the River Media titles acquired by Iconic Newspapers last year.

“I’m looking forward to this new challenge in what is an ever-changing media landscape,” Chris said.
“We have a fantastic team here and we’re committed to providing top-quality content for our loyal readers, both in print and on Donegal Live.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

