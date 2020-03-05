Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal band is London bound for the UK capital's St Patrick’s Day parade

Band will perform in front of crowds of 125,000 people

Cloughaneely Band

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Buíon Cheoil Sinsear Chloich Cheann Fhaola (Cloughaneely Senior Band) is off to London to take part in a huge St Patrick’s Day parade.

In all, 30 band members will march in the parade, marking a wonderful occasion for band members young and old.

Leader of the band Marion Mc Cready said: “I’m proud to lead the band for the first time ever through London representing the parish of Cloughaneely.”

The band received the invitation in April 2019 from The Donegal Association in London to be part of the 2020 parade.

London’s parade will take place on March 15 over 2.5kms, commencing at Hyde Park Corner passing through some of London’s iconic landmarks and finishing at Trafalgar Square. 

This will be a fantastic opportunity for the band to represent the parish of Cloich Cheann Fhaola at international level and perform to crowds of approximately 125,000.

Chairperson of the band, Teresa Lynch said: “It is a fantastic honour and privilege for Buíon Cheoil Sinsear Chloich Cheann Fhaola to be selected to take part in London’s St Patrick’s Day parade this year. 

“Our members have shown great dedication together with their instructors to perfect their London performance. With a great selection of jigs, reels, marches, showtunes and a few Donegal songs I’ve no doubt that the Irish Diaspora in London will truly enjoy our performance on the day. 

“Bá mhaith liom achan ráth agus ádh a ghabháil lenar baill uilig agus lucht tacaíocht agus iad ag tabhairt aghaidh ar Londain le bheith páirteach i bParáid Lá Fhéile Pádraig. Níl amhrás ar bith, ach go mbeidh an pobal uilig fianta bródúil ar fad as Buíon Cheoil Sinsear Chloich Cheann Fhaola agus muid ag máirseáil ar shráideacha Londain i nGlas agus Órga Thír Chonaill.” 

Since October, band members have been practising every week and have prepared a new music and marching routine for the St. Patricks Day trip. This includes a mixture of their Fleadh programme with newer popular show tunes and traditional favourites such as “The town I love so well” and ‘’Hills of Donegal”.  The band will be putting the finishing touches to this routine at their last practice in Ionad Naomh Fionnán on Sunday, March 8.

The band will fly out from Derry Airport to London on Friday, March 13 and they will stay in the Clayton Crowne Cricklewood. They travel home on Monday, March 16 in time for their local celebrations, beginning in Gortahork where they will be playing during mass and after, then onto lead the Dunfanaghy St. Patrick’s Day. They will finish off the celebrations with a visit to the Community Nursing Home, and ending the day with the Falcarragh parade.

The community of Cloughaneely thank the band for the great success and joy they brought to the parish over the last three years. They also wish them ‘Ádh Mór oraibh uilig’ and a safe and memorable trip to London.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie