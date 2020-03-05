Mighty women: Bring Her Story to Life

Contact
The ladies who took part in the workshop to make the unique commemorative plates
NCCWN Donegal Women’s Network recently held the county’s first Herstory event in support of a national women's storytelling movement to tell the stories of women past and present.
The event brought women together to share stories through a creative process and created a space to reflect on the importance of ensuring women’s everyday lives, contributions and stories are both told and included in our history.
As part of this day Julie Griffiths an artist and facilitator from Donegal Changemakers a development education project led a unique workshop entitled ‘Mighty Women' commemorative plates a creative way of talking about and celebrating the women who have influenced and enrich their everyday lives.
Danielle Bonner, development and administrator project worker said they were delighted the commemorative plates created by the woman on the day would now be on display in Donegal town, giving others the opportunity to see these unique piece and read about the women who influenced their creation.
"These unique plates will be on display in Simple Simon, Donegal town from today, Thursday, March 5 in celebration of International Women’s Day.
"We would like take this opportunity to thank all the woman who participated in this event, the stories their shared are inspiring and highlight why it’s so important women’s lives and voices are both valued and heard and to Julie Griffiths and Simple Simon for organising and facilitating the display of these unique plates. We invite the community to stop by and see them," she said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The panel of industry experts who attended a screening of the Story of Water in Letterkenny IT this week as part of Engineers Week 2020
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.