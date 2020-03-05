Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive


Mighty women: Bring Her Story to Life

Celebration of International Women Day

Mighty women: Bring Her Story to Life

The ladies who took part in the workshop to make the unique commemorative plates

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

NCCWN Donegal Women’s Network recently held the county’s first Herstory event in support of a national women's storytelling movement to tell the stories of women past and present.

The event brought women together to share stories through a creative process and created a space to reflect on the importance of ensuring women’s everyday lives, contributions and stories are both told and included in our history.

As part of this day Julie Griffiths an artist and facilitator from Donegal Changemakers a development education project led a unique workshop entitled ‘Mighty Women' commemorative plates a creative way of talking about and celebrating the women who have influenced and enrich their everyday lives.

Danielle Bonner, development and administrator project worker said they were delighted the commemorative plates created by the woman on the day would now be on display in Donegal town, giving others the opportunity to see these unique piece and read about the women who influenced their creation.

"These unique plates will be on display in Simple Simon, Donegal town from today, Thursday, March 5 in celebration of International Women’s Day.

"We would like take this opportunity to thank all the woman who participated in this event, the stories their shared are inspiring and highlight why it’s so important women’s lives and voices are both valued and heard and to Julie Griffiths and Simple Simon for organising and facilitating the display of these unique plates. We invite the community to stop by and see them," she said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie