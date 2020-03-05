Mighty women: Bring Her Story to Life

NCCWN Donegal Women’s Network recently held the county’s first Herstory event in support of a national women's storytelling movement to tell the stories of women past and present.

The event brought women together to share stories through a creative process and created a space to reflect on the importance of ensuring women’s everyday lives, contributions and stories are both told and included in our history.

As part of this day Julie Griffiths an artist and facilitator from Donegal Changemakers a development education project led a unique workshop entitled ‘Mighty Women' commemorative plates a creative way of talking about and celebrating the women who have influenced and enrich their everyday lives.

Danielle Bonner, development and administrator project worker said they were delighted the commemorative plates created by the woman on the day would now be on display in Donegal town, giving others the opportunity to see these unique piece and read about the women who influenced their creation.

"These unique plates will be on display in Simple Simon, Donegal town from today, Thursday, March 5 in celebration of International Women’s Day.

"We would like take this opportunity to thank all the woman who participated in this event, the stories their shared are inspiring and highlight why it’s so important women’s lives and voices are both valued and heard and to Julie Griffiths and Simple Simon for organising and facilitating the display of these unique plates. We invite the community to stop by and see them," she said.