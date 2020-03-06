Contact

Donegal’s community and voluntary organisations invited to apply for new mental health fund

Community and voluntary groups in Donegal are invited to apply for the newly established Healthy Ireland Community Mental Health Small Grant Scheme.

Chairperson of Donegal County Council Local Community Development Committee Cll Martin McDermott is encouraging all interested groups to submit applications.

The purpose of the grant is to help raise awareness of the importance of looking after health and wellbeing at community level while supporting the implementation of the county objectives and policies.

The scheme has a total fund of €30,000. It is offering small grants for projects with a minimum spend of €2000 and up to a maximum of €5000. Grants are available to not-for-profit local community groups, voluntary and sporting organisations which promote positive mental health. Eligible activities include -

• Creative arts programmes

• Play programmes / Infant and children’s mental health initiatives

• Family support projects

• Educational initiatives / Mental Health training through partnerships

Funding is exclusively for programme activity under the Healthy Ireland theme of Mental Health. The grant period will run from March 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. 

The closing date for applications is 4pm on Friday, March, 27.

Further information, application form and guidelines are available on the Community section of Donegal County Council’s website www.donegalcoco.ie or by clicking here

