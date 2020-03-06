COVID-19 / Coronavirus: Nursing home visitors restrictions in Donegal and nationwide

Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) has implemented visiting restrictions nationwide.

The restrictions were announced today (Friday) and have been put in place for the protection of nursing home residents. No non-essential visiting, children or groups will be allowed.

In a statement issued today, a spokesperson for NHI said: “Visitors should only seek to attend in urgent circumstances and the management reserve the right to impose full restrictions where necessary. All visitors are asked to contact nurses prior to attending

“We urge prospective visitors to nursing homes to be cognisant and understanding of the measure that is required in the interest of resident and staff safety. Older people and people in nursing homes with pre-existing medical conditions are particularly vulnerable if they contact the virus.

“The virus presents an unprecedented situation for our nursing homes and the care provided within them. Nursing homes are imposing the visitor restrictions in the best interests of residents and staff. We thank people for their understanding and patience during this period of unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19.

“Nursing Homes Ireland is monitoring the evolving situation on an ongoing basis and is in continuous contact with the Department of Health, National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), HSE and all relevant health authorities.”